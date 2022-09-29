Threat to Democracy, Political Prosecution Beyond Innocence and Guilt

Beyond the details of these investigations, which turn as hollow as Steele or Mueller on closer examination, is the larger construct of a crisis that is described as a “threat to democracy”.
#agenda #threattodemocracy #politicalprosecution #innocence #guilt #threat #democracy #examination #conservatives #Republicans #disinformation #speech #protest #election
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.