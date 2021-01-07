Introducing #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39538
Welcome to #SolutionsWatch, a new regular podcast series from The Corbett Report that seeks to examine the movements, technologies, activities and philosophies that purport to provide solutions to the problems that we face and to highlight the work of activists who are making a difference. Let's work together to make the world a better place.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)