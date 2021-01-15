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"Today is the Day of Reckoning for the Obama Administration" George Papadopolous
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810 views • January 15, 2021
George Papadopolous: "I have been contacted by media of 7 different countries for comment on the impending declassification, and the msm. It’s clear the rush to impeach was to try and distract from the avalanche of documents being released today that will shock the conscious of a nation."
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