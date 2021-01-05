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'The Ark of The Covenant, The Blood of Christ found in 1982
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75 views • January 05, 2021
Ron Wyatt found the real Ark of the Covenant that Jeremiah had buried in a cave between the walls of Jerusalem, and the siege walls the Babylonians had erected to keep the Israelites from escaping in 597 BC. Many have ridiculed this man of God over the years, but on his deathbed in 1999 he never reversed his testimony about finding the greatest discovery of the history of mankind! Of course mainstream media being sold out to the devil would never reveal such a find.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjQYjpXIP6s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjQYjpXIP6s
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