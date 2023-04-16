'Skyrocketing' Incidents of Pilot Incapacitations Raises Red Flags About Flight Safety

There have been seven pilot incapacitations and three young pilot deaths just in the past month, reported Dr. Makis, MD.

But it's also happening to flight attendants and passengers. "In the past few weeks, there's been a large number of passengers who have either had heart attacks or medical emergencies requiring the plane to be to have an emergency landing. And several passengers have died in the last few weeks as well."

Watch the full episode here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/incapacitated-pilots--dying-athletes/