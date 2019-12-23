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CLAIRE EDWARDS ~ The 5G Space Weapon, Mind Control Agenda & Kill Grid [Age Of Truth TV]
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60 views • December 23, 2019
Kill Grid The 5G Space Weapon, Mind Control Agenda
Monday, December 23, 2019 8:53
An important and informative interview on the topic of 5G and the “International Appeal To STOP 5G on Earth and in Space”. Spokesperson for the Appeal to STOP 5G, CLAIRE EDWARDS is the guest on this eye-opening, in-depth and compelling episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander. British/Irish CLAIRE EDWARDS is a former United Nations editor and gave trainings at the United Nations in intercultural writing. She is an author, teacher and international speaker.
She has a degree in French Language and Literature and a master’s degree in Intercultural Competence. While working at the UN, for many years she edited all the documents of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and its Legal, and Scientific and Technical subcommittees (such that she is familiar with space law and the particular issues of concern regarding use of the space orbits). She is bicultural (English/Irish) and has lived in six different countries (England, France, Czech Republic, Japan, Thailand and Austria) and speaks English, French, Japanese and German, in that order of competence.
She now works full-time on alerting the public to the dangers of wireless technology and the existential threat of the 5G rollout. She has authored eight articles on the different aspects of the 5G rollout, the last one of which dealt with the issue of 5G space satellites and gives presentations on the issue around Europe.
Monday, December 23, 2019 8:53
An important and informative interview on the topic of 5G and the “International Appeal To STOP 5G on Earth and in Space”. Spokesperson for the Appeal to STOP 5G, CLAIRE EDWARDS is the guest on this eye-opening, in-depth and compelling episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander. British/Irish CLAIRE EDWARDS is a former United Nations editor and gave trainings at the United Nations in intercultural writing. She is an author, teacher and international speaker.
She has a degree in French Language and Literature and a master’s degree in Intercultural Competence. While working at the UN, for many years she edited all the documents of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and its Legal, and Scientific and Technical subcommittees (such that she is familiar with space law and the particular issues of concern regarding use of the space orbits). She is bicultural (English/Irish) and has lived in six different countries (England, France, Czech Republic, Japan, Thailand and Austria) and speaks English, French, Japanese and German, in that order of competence.
She now works full-time on alerting the public to the dangers of wireless technology and the existential threat of the 5G rollout. She has authored eight articles on the different aspects of the 5G rollout, the last one of which dealt with the issue of 5G space satellites and gives presentations on the issue around Europe.
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