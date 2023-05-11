https://gettr.com/post/p2gn08rdac3

5/8/2023【Miles Insight】 From the timeline of events before Mr. Miles Guo's arrest, it can be seen that he had a premonition about it. Every legal document related to Mr. Guo's case reflects how the CCP and its hidden hands in the American judicial system have been cruelly targeting Mr. Guo and the New Federal State of China.#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/8/2023 【Nicole看七哥】从郭文贵先生被捕前的一系列事情发生的时间线可以看出，郭先生对此早有预感。而郭先生案子的每一个法律文件都能体现出，中共及其在美国司法系统内的黑手们，针对郭先生和新中国联邦下手有多狠！

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks





