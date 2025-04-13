RT News - April 13 2025 6AM GMT

April 13, 2025

Israel's overnight strikes on Gaza City hit its last functioning hospital, reportedly killing at least three people, including a 12-year-old boy. Russia's Foreign Minister highlights the root causes of the Ukraine conflict - which Moscow is now trying to resolve with the Trump Administration. In the stories which shaped the week. The US President's special envoy meets Vladimir Putin for a lengthy dialogue focused on Ukraine. Despite no major breakthrough being announced, Moscow points to an emerging common ground. Rwanda marks the 31st anniversary of the Tutsi genocide, Kigali slams the British government for refusing to extradite suspects linked to the massacre to face trial on home soil. Donald Trump leaves electronic devices out of his tariff plan, including the 125-percent levies imposed on Chinese imports. Beijing accuses the US administration of ignorance.









