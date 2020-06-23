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Episode #1984 - SUNDAY - June 21, 2020 - 6PM
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link - https://evault.video/view?l=2104105333
BLM Blocks Entrance To Trump Rally! Have The Communists Won? How Do We Fight Back? 1984-6P
GUEST: Catherine Davis is the Founder and President of The Restoration Project. She often partners with the National Black Pro-life Coalition, the Network of Politically Active Christians, and the Frederick Douglas Foundation in an ongoing effort to educate Americans about the issues that are impacting the Black community. Catherine, a public speaker and civil rights champion, is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Tufts University who attended the University of Bridgeport School of Law. Early in 2010, she partnered with The Radiance Foundation to launch one of the most news-generating Pro-Life campaigns ever, the “Endangered Species” billboard/web campaign. https://www.therestorationproject.life/ -
Show Notes - Episode #1984 - June 21, 2020
[]1::00 - 1:30 Silicon Valley Censorship
[]1:30 - 2:00 BLM / Antifa blocked Oklahoma Rally entrance. Police closed gates. Infowars reported on the closure real-time.
[]2:00 - 2:15 Tucker Carlson - Are you ready to fight for your country. You may have no choice. Calling Trump – the time is now
[]2:15 - 2:30 Armageddon - what The scriptures say about defeating our enemies. Pete played a video of Larry Pinckney former leader of the original Black Panther Party.
[]2:30 - 2:45 G Edward Griffith talking about the communist agenda
[]2:45 - 3:00 INFOWARS - Owen Shroyer’s perspective on Oklahoma Trump Rally
[]3:00 - 3:40 SPECIAL GUEST - Catherine Davis - The Restoration Project
[]3:40 - 4:15 - SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES - Marie Bartiromo Interviews AG Barr