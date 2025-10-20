Steve Bannon warns that America is on the brink of a civil war, saying the divide between the two parties has become impossible to bridge - Tucker Carlson, clip

Steve Bannon warns that America is on the brink of a civil war, saying the divide between the two parties has become impossible to bridge.

He claims the political establishment can’t agree on anything from immigration to basic domestic policy, and the conflict is about to intensify.

Bannon says tensions will rise fast and Trump’s administration is moving too slowly to arrest Deep State officials.

🔗 Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra (https://x.com/i/status/1979635476454924353?mx=2))