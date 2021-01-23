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Demo Copenhagen Denmark 23.01.2021 Part 7 - Falke Thue Mikailsen
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1 view • January 26, 2021
Time: 20:00:03. 'Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour'
This [s]atanic sick crimes against humanity is also going on in Denmark. And has been for years... Are the young people beginning to wake up? I f*cking hope so for their own sake.
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
1 maj 2020 Fælledparken - Part 3 (Falke Thue Mikailsen Fuld tale)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXCCTKaVzyrq/
Falke Thue Mikailsen, er vores drikkevand giftigt? [14.05.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/inONIN9P3Xop/
20 juni 2020. Falke vs. "Folkebevægelsen For Frihed"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dnqagNuubtIW/
Martin Tidsvilde fortæller hvad der foregår lige nu og hvem der har ansvaret (magten) [21.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ackBpjYyKgej/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Torch-Demonstration Copenhagen, Denmark [13.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPeSXyhZC4rp/
Hvad er det vi kæmper for? København d 04.11.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q3jztqQPH27V/
Hvilke myndigheder anbefalede 'nedlukning' af Danmark? [28.05.2020 Debatten: Coronakrisens pris]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/
Google: http://tiny.cc/qocbtz
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Falke+Thue+Mikailsen&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Falke%20Thue%20Mikailsen&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Falke+Thue+Mikailsen
Source: Men In Black Denmark - 'Frihed for Danmark - Vi har fået NOK!'
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
This [s]atanic sick crimes against humanity is also going on in Denmark. And has been for years... Are the young people beginning to wake up? I f*cking hope so for their own sake.
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
1 maj 2020 Fælledparken - Part 3 (Falke Thue Mikailsen Fuld tale)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXCCTKaVzyrq/
Falke Thue Mikailsen, er vores drikkevand giftigt? [14.05.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/inONIN9P3Xop/
20 juni 2020. Falke vs. "Folkebevægelsen For Frihed"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dnqagNuubtIW/
Martin Tidsvilde fortæller hvad der foregår lige nu og hvem der har ansvaret (magten) [21.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ackBpjYyKgej/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Torch-Demonstration Copenhagen, Denmark [13.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPeSXyhZC4rp/
Hvad er det vi kæmper for? København d 04.11.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q3jztqQPH27V/
Hvilke myndigheder anbefalede 'nedlukning' af Danmark? [28.05.2020 Debatten: Coronakrisens pris]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/
Google: http://tiny.cc/qocbtz
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Falke+Thue+Mikailsen&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Falke%20Thue%20Mikailsen&;t=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Falke+Thue+Mikailsen
Source: Men In Black Denmark - 'Frihed for Danmark - Vi har fået NOK!'
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
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