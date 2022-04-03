© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/1/2022 Ukraine Rescue: The MSM is by no means comparable to the media of the New Federal State of China. By doing 24-hour live broadcasts on GETTR, we are covering all aspects of the dynamics on the front line of the Ukraine rescue operation. In contrast, the reports conducted by the MSM are not just one-sided but also superficial