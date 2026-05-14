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Michael Driver: Yes, Things are Bad, But Ultimately, Don't Fear the Criminal Class!
Geopolitics & Empire
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Entrepreneur Michael Driver discusses the coordinated effort by a "criminal class" of elites to achieve total global control through technological and psychological subjugation. Driver argues that the modern digital landscape, specifically AI and screen-based culture, is designed to sever individuals from their human intuition and natural senses. He interprets current global crises, including wars and health scares, as deliberate smoke screens for massive wealth transfers and the destruction of the middle class. Despite the rapid progress of this technocratic agenda, he maintains that such a top-down, complicated system is inherently unstable and destined to fail. To resist this enclosure, he advocates for reclaiming personal attention by disconnecting from the internet and supporting local, small-scale economies. Ultimately, Driver suggests that retaining one's humanity and independent thought is the only effective way to survive the ongoing controlled demolition of Western society.


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Mike Driver and Nick Hudson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGw4kfTG_V8


About Michael Driver

Michael Driver is a serial entrepreneur, M&A Advisor, and sometime writer.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
collapsecivil warcommunismsocialismeconomyukaiartificial intelligencechinanwoww3globalismdystopiaworld governmentcentralizationgreat reset
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