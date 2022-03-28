Core Reality Book Series Loglines

CORE REALITY VOLUME 1 CENTENNIAL GUARD

Twenty-year-old Eli is conflicted over serving the founding fathers who conspire against the same British Empire his parents died fighting for in the French and Indian War, until a mysterious girl helps him travel to another time and place where he must save the future and the past from an ancient evil that grows in the shadows of liberty.



CORE REALITY VOLUME 2 FORTUNA ENCOUNTER

Captain Alyx "Flash" Gordon is a washed-out Mars Defense Command veteran assigned to a remote asteroid mining facility where he must face the man that ended his career. With the help of a mysterious gift and new allies, his search for a missing investigator uncovers a civilization-ending conspiracy if Flash and his team should fail.



CORE REALITY VOLUME 3 DARK AWAKENING

Jack "Coach" Taylor returns from an unsuccessful mission on Mars to help investigate a string of suspicious accidents and suspected sabotage. When the feisty daughter of a missing psychologist helps reveal a secret mind-control program that strikes too close to home, Coach is forced to choose between family and duty.



CORE REALITY VOLUME 5 CONTROL SUBJECT

Seventeen-year-old Adam has grown up in an ultra-tech society hidden deep underground. When a mysterious girl helps him discover that he is part of a deadly genetics experiment and that the topside world is not what he had been told, he must escape his malevolent handlers and search for answers above.