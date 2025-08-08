Jesus’ return close because God sanctified real Bride decades with assassination attempts & lost all

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2025). We suspect that Jesus' return may be close, because God has been sanctifying and preparing his real Christian "Bride of Christ" for decades with assassination attempts & families trying to kill them & reaching the brink of starvation many times & demon spirit attacks all day long & loss of families & etc. You cannot prepare a Bride in a short while, but just like it took a long time for Esther to prepare before meeting the king, it takes a long time for the 5 smart virgins to be purified to meet their groom. The question is: Are the huge masses of September 23, 2025 rapture dreamers all over the internet now God's true prophets warning to repent, or Satanist deceivers, or both, or Christians who are also witch mediums receiving demonic dreams, or is it a preemptive deception by the enemy to make people disappointed & go back to sin? Pray against all plots of the enemy. Real Christians should always be ready & instead busily about God's work. Masses of Muslims are having dreams of Jesus & getting saved. It is those lukewarm Christians, who are not trusting in God to purify and sanctify them, and running away from God’s discipline because of cowardice & treachery & love for the things of this world including genetic descendant idols & selfishness & fear & love for church donations & love for money & love for safety from assassination attempts & love for safety from ridicule by church donators & pastors’ reputations & love for the hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods, who have a fear of the rapture. We real Christians do not have time to be worried about the September 23, 2025 rapture dreams of so many people, because we are receiving assassination attempts every day with faith & courage and fighting every day to warn & teach & expose & inform & encourage & admonish & exhort & preach salvation & forgiveness & mercy & grace & Christ to the 8 billion people. The millions of American fake Christians, who pay billions of dollars of donations to their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors diversion distractors, and who buy millions of dollars of Bible prophecy rapture books & conference tickets & cruise ship tours sold by these Satanist pastors money-makers, and who worship the rapture as their idolatrous god, are the exact same millions of fake Christians who get angry and become rapture-haters and go back to their sinful lives when the rapture does not occur every time when these Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors’ rapture date-setting prophecies do not come true and the rapture does not occur on the dates they claimed it would take place. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





