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Latest Protest Day in France Against "Le Pass Sanitaire" (August 7, 2021)
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40 views • August 09, 2021
https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus
This is the Third protest i've been to and documented this summer.. Broadcasting live from Quimper, Brittany, France
Are these protests falling on deaf governmental ears?? we'll see
This is the Third protest i've been to and documented this summer.. Broadcasting live from Quimper, Brittany, France
Are these protests falling on deaf governmental ears?? we'll see
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