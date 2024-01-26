Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott: Everything is Upside Down
channel image
GalacticStorm
2192 Subscribers
Shop now
34 views
Published 21 hours ago

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott says he feels bad for Border Patrol agents who have been banned from carrying out their deterrence duties. "They are trying to do the best that they can, but they are stuck in the middle so let's not villainize them," Scott said.


"Let's villainize Biden and Mayorkas, and let's get them out of office and get somebody in there who will secure the border and support Texas."


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776 here: https://rumble.com/v49ajzc-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-1-25-24.html

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket