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Oser parler des victimes des injections covid (censurée sur Vimeo)
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111 views • October 26, 2021
2e édition bonifiée suite à une censure de Vimeo après seulement 5000 vues
Pour la version courte de 12 minutes : https://www.bitchute.com/video/XdiPp5KPOYrl/
Merci de partager!
Source vidéo : https://www.bitchute.com/video/4j1s628X1gZq/
Pour la version courte de 12 minutes : https://www.bitchute.com/video/XdiPp5KPOYrl/
Merci de partager!
Source vidéo : https://www.bitchute.com/video/4j1s628X1gZq/
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