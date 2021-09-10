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THE 911 FILES - Collection of Various Videos of 2nd tower - My collection of video files!
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237 views • September 10, 2021
I am uploading all files I have on 911 I have saved over a period of time! This is a memorial of the struggle on that day - WE MUST NOT FORGET! They come from various sources. Where I can, I will name them in order to credit the original provider if known! I cannot verify that they are all 100% correct, you can make your own decisions!
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fbideep statemind controlkabbalahnwo911new yorknsarothschildrockefellerhidden handilluminatiterroristjesuitsintelligenceswamptwin towersbuilding 7giulianibilderberg groupfreemasonssilversteinhijackcommittee of 300goldstein
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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