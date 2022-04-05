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Are you fully vaxxed and over 30 yrs old ? Dr. Sherry TenPenny says a German Study just completed says all those people will get aids by year end 2022 - Bye -nice knowing You
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1130 views • April 05, 2022
Not good news for the fully vaxxed. Dr. Sherri Ten Penny would not put this info out if it was not true. The Germans did a study. Do you know any Germans ? If so, you will find out that they are really smart. And they did the study.
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