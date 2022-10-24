NYC Admin Has No Sympathy for Public Employees Out of Jobs for COVID Vaccine Mandate

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https://gnews.org/articles/484206
Summary：10/19/2022 Chris Baugh, Advance Team, NYC Mayor Eric Adams: NYC rolls back the private sector mandate, but still keeps the public sector mandate. NYC admin has no sympathy for the 1400 former NYPD voluntarily quit their jobs, rather than get vaccinated.