Ep. 16 Warfare - What believers can expect

Spiritual Warfare!!! What do YOU think - every believer can expect to happen to them in this spiritual war they find themselves in
If you are alive today you are in a spiritual war. As a solider in this war anytime you become active in prayer, starting reaching out to others to share the Gospel or just being involved in some kind of ministry that helps bring others to Christ you can be sure
◦ the enemy will take notice and to respond to your actions
◦ in most cases the enemy will attack you somehow to make you stop what you are doing
◦ when that happens you can have victory over the enemy
In this episode I am going to take a little a break on talking about the nine gifts of the spirit and share with you a message I gave to Restoration Christian Ministries church in the United Kingdom. I recently spoke there about what every believer can expect to see happen to some degree in this war
Podcast time indexes:
00:01:01 What believers can expect
00:03:50 A few things to understand about spiritual warfare
00:07:24 An example from scripture
00:10:49 How does this apply
00:16:04 A real life example
00:20:29 Closing thoughts
00:22:29 What happens after death
Resources:
Bible Helps article on categories of sins from Galatians 5
https://biblehelpsinc.org/publication/the-works-of-the-flesh
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/
Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.