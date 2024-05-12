Gen Z'er Understands NOTHING About Parenting

Glenn Beck





May 9, 2024





Glenn reviews 3 clips that reveal how clueless some Gen Z'ers are. In one clip, a college student is upset that she can't attend her graduation ceremony because of her (probably "mostly peaceful") protesting. Then, there was another protester who praised North Korea for standing with Palestine and Hamas over Israel. But the icing on top of the cake was a young woman who complained about her "narcissistic parents" showing up to every one of her events as a child. But Glenn, Pat, and Stu - all seasoned parents - lay down the truth: That woman has no idea how much her parents sacrificed to be there for her. They didn't do it for themselves. They did it for HER. So, who's the narcissist here?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:





/ @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief

Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNwD_AX8Rv0