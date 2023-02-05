The Prisoner - Arrival - Episode 1

"Arrival" - Original UK Air Date - 29 September 1967

After waking up in the Village and discovering his captivity there, Number Six encounters a friend from the outside who may have a possible escape.





The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV



Mirrored - Greg E





