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Suffering from Chronic Fatigue or Joint Pain? Dr. Chandy Lopes, ND Describes New Natural Health Technology
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9 views • May 04, 2020
Dr. Chandy Lopes, ND, joined us to discuss natural treatments for health issues, particularly joint pain and chronic fatigue, without pharmaceuticals.
Watch Dr. Lopes describe one really intriguing natural treatment for joint pain and the latest research into chronic fatigue!
Naturopathic Doctors undertake much of the same education as conventional MDs but instead of learning how to treat symptoms with pharmaceuticals, they focus on getting to the root of the issue with natural treatments, lifestyle changes and some really groundbreaking technologies.
Watch Dr. Lopes describe one really intriguing natural treatment for joint pain and the latest research into chronic fatigue!
Naturopathic Doctors undertake much of the same education as conventional MDs but instead of learning how to treat symptoms with pharmaceuticals, they focus on getting to the root of the issue with natural treatments, lifestyle changes and some really groundbreaking technologies.
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