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Grandson of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef on Covid Vaccine
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47 views • July 23, 2021
Grandson of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef
Changes his mind about the vaccine and no longer recommends it. He says it causes damage to the heart, has problems, and they are not sharing all the data.
Changes his mind about the vaccine and no longer recommends it. He says it causes damage to the heart, has problems, and they are not sharing all the data.
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