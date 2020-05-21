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Oath Breaking GARDA - Police Harrassing A Man!!!
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46 views • May 21, 2020
MIRRORED
Having to deal with the Oath breaking thugs, operating as Policy Enforcement Officers (Polic E),for The Crown legal system.
Warning: Lots of shouting and cursing, i don't apologize for any of it.
Had enough of my Constitutional and Lawful Rights being abused on behalf of the Crown's 'private society' know as the 'Law Society' who rules, know as 'legalize', are being enforced onto the rest of us, as if it Law. Act means 'to pretend'.
Have already proved in a Court of Law, in front of a so called Public Servant, claiming to be a Judge, that they are Oath Breaking Thug, Liers, and Thieves.
Carrick on Shannon Garda station is know as one of the most corrupt in Ireland
Having to deal with the Oath breaking thugs, operating as Policy Enforcement Officers (Polic E),for The Crown legal system.
Warning: Lots of shouting and cursing, i don't apologize for any of it.
Had enough of my Constitutional and Lawful Rights being abused on behalf of the Crown's 'private society' know as the 'Law Society' who rules, know as 'legalize', are being enforced onto the rest of us, as if it Law. Act means 'to pretend'.
Have already proved in a Court of Law, in front of a so called Public Servant, claiming to be a Judge, that they are Oath Breaking Thug, Liers, and Thieves.
Carrick on Shannon Garda station is know as one of the most corrupt in Ireland
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