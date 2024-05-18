Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Israeli 2035 "Gaza Plan" means completion by 2035
channel image
The Prisoner
9111 Subscribers
Shop now
180 views
Published Saturday

Gee I wonder when they had the designs approved and ready to go… 🤔

‘The best-laid schemes of mice and men’


Source @claytonmorris

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
israelgenocidesynagogue of satan2035gaza plan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket