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New F Word FLUORIDE - MUST WATCH ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN!
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103 views • October 16, 2021
For more information: www.theroodtbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Dr. Dori Naerbo & Clayton Thomas
How much fluoride is your child swallowing when brushing teeth?
How much fluoride is there is your food and water and how does it affect you?
GREAT TOOTHPASTE RECIPE that whitens your teeth:
I LOVE this and have been using it for a while now.
I personally don't put as many essential oils, often just peppermint, and I don't add stevia, but if you are making this for children, they might go for it more if you add stevia. I prefer Better brand stevia because I find it really does taste better!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozYdzm6RHzs
Dr. Dori Naerbo & Clayton Thomas
How much fluoride is your child swallowing when brushing teeth?
How much fluoride is there is your food and water and how does it affect you?
GREAT TOOTHPASTE RECIPE that whitens your teeth:
I LOVE this and have been using it for a while now.
I personally don't put as many essential oils, often just peppermint, and I don't add stevia, but if you are making this for children, they might go for it more if you add stevia. I prefer Better brand stevia because I find it really does taste better!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozYdzm6RHzs
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