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Expert Panel Sharing How Our Military Is Being Decimated By The COVID 19 Jabs!
"Now Is The Time" Presents A Special Military Episode Where Dr. Meri Crouley Talks With Attorney Todd Callendar, Dr. Jane Ruby And Dr. Peter Chambers Who Was One
Of The Three Whistleblowers Who Provided Attorney Thomas Renz With The Department Of Defense Data That Reveals COVID 19 Vaccines Are Causing Widespread Serious Deaths And Injuries Among Military Personnel. Please Watch And Share!