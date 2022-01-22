Russia Shot Down US Cargo Plane? 22Jan22

Plane with US weapons arrives in Kiev, US Embassy says

This shipment includes close to 90 tonnes of lethal aid



KIEV, January 22. /TASS/. A shipment of military cargo, including ammunition, weighing over 90 tonnes arrived in Ukraine, the press service of the US Embassy in Ukraine reported on Saturday. "The first shipment of assistance recently directed by President Biden to Ukraine arrived in Ukraine tonight. This shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds (90 tonnes - TASS) of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine," the diplomatic agency posted on its Twitter page.

tass.com/world/1391809





SHOT DOWN??? U.S. Military Cargo Plane "Disappears" from Flight Tracking After Leaving Ukraine and Violating Russia Air Space -- Russian Fighter "APPEARS" Over Kiev!

22 JANUARY 2022

But when the plane took off from Kiev this morning, instead of heading back toward Germany where it originated, the plane flew due north and violated Belarus air space.

It then turned sharply eastward and violated Russia air space, and continued to do so for several HUNDRED miles! It overflew the precise region of Russia where all the Russian troops are massed for potential action against Ukraine! Spy much?

Shortly thereafter, the plane turned east again and entered the air space of Kazakhstan, where it "disappeared" from flight tracking. Is this the "provocation" people have been waiting for which will be used as an excuse to drag the US into a war with Russia? As if the situation with the US military-chartered cargo plane above wasn't freaky enough, get a load of this: A Russian fifth generation fighter jet, an SU-57 . . . simply "appeared" over Kiev, Ukraine! ! ! ! One minute it wasn't there, the next minute it was . . . and then it was "gone" again.

halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/shot-down-u-s-military-cargo-plane-disappears-from-flight-tracking-after-leaving-ukraine-and-violating-russia-air-space



Russia May Have Shot Down US Cargo Plane

Posted Jan 22, 2022 by Martin Armstrong



An air cargo jet operating under US Transportation Command took off from Kyiv, Ukraine after delivering 200,000 pounds of Ammunition. It then violated the air space of Belarus, violated Russian Air Space, and “disappeared” from flight tracking as it entered Kazakhstan. At this time we are not certain that the plane was shot down. Nevertheless, this warns of increasing tensions. Once more, Biden threatened sanctions but did not commit US troops to defend Ukraine or NATO troops. Russia sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers on a training mission over Belarus. But we have also been informed that it may have placed some on standby in Syria. Additionally, Putin realizes that the time has never been better to test the United States because of a totally incompetent president and the VP has zero international experience. Russia on Thursday raised the stakes dramatically due to the belligerent attitude of the West over Ukraine and refusing to listen to the demands of Russia., A top Russian diplomat has outright warned that Russia will not rule out a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States continue to escalate. Biden and his Build Back Better agenda promoted by Schwab, Gates, and Soros, has placed the entire world at risk of destabilization. Never before in the history of any civilization has there EVER been a deliberate effort to undermine the economy to recreate it into some green wonderland. Rome fell because of internal corruption and conflicts. But nobody deliberately tried to undermine the economy. That simply invited the barbarian invasions. History will remember these three men for their actions and when the dust settles, they might be blamed for creating the collapse of the West.



armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/war/russia-may-have-shot-down-us-cargo-plane/



Video clip is an old clip from February 1, 2013:

Dramatic footage Cargo Boeing 747 crashes at Bagram Airfield