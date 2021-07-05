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A fifth of Pentagon browses child porn
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162 views • July 05, 2021
A 2019 investigation called “Projected Flicker” revealed that around 5,000 individuals, including many affiliated with the Department of Defense, had subscriptions to child porn websites. The House has introduced a bipartisan bill to help the DOD stop the use of its network to access child pornography.
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