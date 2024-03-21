Create New Account
Florida real estate market to get hammered by the new laws coming in 2025 - many of the older people will flee unfortunately and not be able to enjoy the beach environment.
Published 21 hours ago

The only thing that makes sense is a price reduction in values from all the over priced properties . Only the free market can do this.   What can you do about the increased fees ?  Most likely nothing.  You are trapped .

floridarealestate

