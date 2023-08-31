Trump Deploys Army to NYC: COVID-19 Lockdowns - Vaccine Mandates

The Luciferians lied so much, they can no longer remember the lies they told. They obviously haven't realized that God is allowing them to show their horns. Their hypocrisy is self evident. The people claiming to oppose mandates are the same people who deployed military and imposed mandates. Who are low IQ people with no common sense to figure this out? Any movement promoting this lying tyrant should be remembered as satan's army. We call upon God almighty to seize all of them them by their lying forelocks. Amen.

