Trump Deploys Army to NYC: COVID-19 Lockdowns - Vaccine Mandates

The Luciferians lied so much, they can no longer remember the lies they told. They obviously haven't realized that God is allowing them to show their horns. Their hypocrisy is self evident. The people claiming to oppose mandates are the same people who deployed military and imposed mandates. Who are low IQ people with no common sense to figure this out? Any movement promoting this lying tyrant should be remembered as satan's army. We call upon God almighty to seize all of them them by their lying forelocks. Amen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.