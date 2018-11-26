© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/26/18 #PRESIDENTPELOSI: "Invasion" Smoke Screen for COG T-EVENT 12.01?? #GOLDENCIRCLE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/26/18: On December 1, both President Trump and VP Pence will be out of the USA to attend the G20 and the AMLO inauguration, respectively. If something were to happen to both of them, Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker of the House elect, would be the next President.
Meanwhile, initial investigations show that Indonesia's Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737, was crashed by the possible remote control of its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmenting System (MCAS).
Please watch this excellent video by MrCati on the numerology involved in the possible COG coup planned for December 2018. Subscribe to his You Tube channel for more analyses on numerology and the ritualistic nature of the grand-planned current events occurring now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMjSYeiHXAI&;t=34s
To read more about the Knights of the Golden Circle:
Shadow of the Sentinel, Warren Getler and Bob Brewer
The Lost Order, by Steve Berry
Please take action AND educate yourself today by joining National Liberty Alliance! Their incredibly comprehensive course, Government By Consent, will teach you all you need to know to become a truly informed, free, and capable member of the Republic! It is up to We, the People!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman of the Board of Nissan, arrested in Tokyo, likely to end alliance of Mitsubishi with Renault:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/nissans-carlos-ghosn-arrested-to-be-ousted-as-chairman-amid-misconduct-probe-1542634696
https://www.wsj.com/video/renault-nissan-and-mitsubishi-was-carlos-ghosn-too-powerful/09F30F3F-3A24-498C-B3A6-DD37F06D4034.html?mod=trending_now_video_4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_25qrev_Bw&;t=351s
Lion Air Flight 610 crashed by augmented control:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/lion-air-crash-puts-boeings-popular-737-max-in-spotlight-1540852117
https://kpax.com/cnn-asia-pacific/2018/11/13/wsj-boeing-withheld-info-on-model-of-plane-involved-in-indonesia-crash/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV!
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now!
11/26/18: On December 1, both President Trump and VP Pence will be out of the USA to attend the G20 and the AMLO inauguration, respectively. If something were to happen to both of them, Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker of the House elect, would be the next President.
Meanwhile, initial investigations show that Indonesia's Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737, was crashed by the possible remote control of its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmenting System (MCAS).
Please watch this excellent video by MrCati on the numerology involved in the possible COG coup planned for December 2018. Subscribe to his You Tube channel for more analyses on numerology and the ritualistic nature of the grand-planned current events occurring now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMjSYeiHXAI&;t=34s
To read more about the Knights of the Golden Circle:
Shadow of the Sentinel, Warren Getler and Bob Brewer
The Lost Order, by Steve Berry
Please take action AND educate yourself today by joining National Liberty Alliance! Their incredibly comprehensive course, Government By Consent, will teach you all you need to know to become a truly informed, free, and capable member of the Republic! It is up to We, the People!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman of the Board of Nissan, arrested in Tokyo, likely to end alliance of Mitsubishi with Renault:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/nissans-carlos-ghosn-arrested-to-be-ousted-as-chairman-amid-misconduct-probe-1542634696
https://www.wsj.com/video/renault-nissan-and-mitsubishi-was-carlos-ghosn-too-powerful/09F30F3F-3A24-498C-B3A6-DD37F06D4034.html?mod=trending_now_video_4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_25qrev_Bw&;t=351s
Lion Air Flight 610 crashed by augmented control:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/lion-air-crash-puts-boeings-popular-737-max-in-spotlight-1540852117
https://kpax.com/cnn-asia-pacific/2018/11/13/wsj-boeing-withheld-info-on-model-of-plane-involved-in-indonesia-crash/
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV!
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.