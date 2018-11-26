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11/26/18 #PRESIDENTPELOSI: "Invasion" Smoke Screen for COG T-EVENT 12.01?? #GOLDENCIRCLE
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
11/26/18: On December 1, both President Trump and VP Pence will be out of the USA to attend the G20 and the AMLO inauguration, respectively. If something were to happen to both of them, Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker of the House elect, would be the next President.

Meanwhile, initial investigations show that Indonesia's Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737, was crashed by the possible remote control of its Maneuvering Characteristics Augmenting System (MCAS).

Please watch this excellent video by MrCati on the numerology involved in the possible COG coup planned for December 2018. Subscribe to his You Tube channel for more analyses on numerology and the ritualistic nature of the grand-planned current events occurring now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMjSYeiHXAI&;t=34s

To read more about the Knights of the Golden Circle:

Shadow of the Sentinel, Warren Getler and Bob Brewer
The Lost Order, by Steve Berry

Please take action AND educate yourself today by joining National Liberty Alliance! Their incredibly comprehensive course, Government By Consent, will teach you all you need to know to become a truly informed, free, and capable member of the Republic! It is up to We, the People!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman of the Board of Nissan, arrested in Tokyo, likely to end alliance of Mitsubishi with Renault:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/nissans-carlos-ghosn-arrested-to-be-ousted-as-chairman-amid-misconduct-probe-1542634696

https://www.wsj.com/video/renault-nissan-and-mitsubishi-was-carlos-ghosn-too-powerful/09F30F3F-3A24-498C-B3A6-DD37F06D4034.html?mod=trending_now_video_4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_25qrev_Bw&;t=351s

Lion Air Flight 610 crashed by augmented control:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/lion-air-crash-puts-boeings-popular-737-max-in-spotlight-1540852117

https://kpax.com/cnn-asia-pacific/2018/11/13/wsj-boeing-withheld-info-on-model-of-plane-involved-in-indonesia-crash/

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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now!
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