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The Deception of Soul-Contracts in a Rigged Game called "Life on Earth"
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245 views • May 22, 2022
Sources: Akvile Sava "What is a Soul Contract?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iZEVaQkjck
Chloe Hudson "Why Would You Choose This Soul Contract?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCH181WB1Hk
Pleiadian Healer "Can We Rewrite Soul Contracts? What Is Up With Our Perception Of Time?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4NcFAOrdK0
What is soul contract? We were forced to make a soul contract with the archons. Read about the archons at http://exopolitics.blogs.com/exopolitics/2011/12/archons-exorcising-hidden-controllers-with-robert-stanley-and-laura-eisenhower.html
They implant us and prevent us from remembering any thing: http://prepareforchange.net/2014/08/08/implants/
What is a soul-contract? https://in5d.com/what-is-a-soul-contract/
How to release soul-contracts http://in5d.com/how-to-release-soul-contracts/
It is done in different layers. Implants are one of the cause of our BELIEF system. One layer of implants will be received before every birth. This is one of the reason that we forget our past lives. Another layer through our parents, another through kinder gardens & schools, it continues in the later part of our education. For example Science is infiltrated with errors intentionally. According to relativity theory the speed of the light is the highest possible. Superluminal velocity [which is faster than light] at which spacecrafts function, is therefore apparently not possible. Another layer is incorporated through media, religion, organisations etc., This layer makes us consider everything related to UFO's is crazy. The archons are trying to control us for 25k years. To completely cover the history and reasons of alien domination on earth, I suggest those who wish to find out more, check out to the following websites:
https://cassiopaea.org/forum/
https://projectavalon.net/forum4/index.php
https://gnosticwarrior.com/
What can we do to undo this type of unwanted soul contract? First try to understand the big picture behind this game played by archons with us. Then the ways open up for you to come out of this maze.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Chloe Hudson "Why Would You Choose This Soul Contract?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCH181WB1Hk
Pleiadian Healer "Can We Rewrite Soul Contracts? What Is Up With Our Perception Of Time?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4NcFAOrdK0
What is soul contract? We were forced to make a soul contract with the archons. Read about the archons at http://exopolitics.blogs.com/exopolitics/2011/12/archons-exorcising-hidden-controllers-with-robert-stanley-and-laura-eisenhower.html
They implant us and prevent us from remembering any thing: http://prepareforchange.net/2014/08/08/implants/
What is a soul-contract? https://in5d.com/what-is-a-soul-contract/
How to release soul-contracts http://in5d.com/how-to-release-soul-contracts/
It is done in different layers. Implants are one of the cause of our BELIEF system. One layer of implants will be received before every birth. This is one of the reason that we forget our past lives. Another layer through our parents, another through kinder gardens & schools, it continues in the later part of our education. For example Science is infiltrated with errors intentionally. According to relativity theory the speed of the light is the highest possible. Superluminal velocity [which is faster than light] at which spacecrafts function, is therefore apparently not possible. Another layer is incorporated through media, religion, organisations etc., This layer makes us consider everything related to UFO's is crazy. The archons are trying to control us for 25k years. To completely cover the history and reasons of alien domination on earth, I suggest those who wish to find out more, check out to the following websites:
https://cassiopaea.org/forum/
https://projectavalon.net/forum4/index.php
https://gnosticwarrior.com/
What can we do to undo this type of unwanted soul contract? First try to understand the big picture behind this game played by archons with us. Then the ways open up for you to come out of this maze.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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