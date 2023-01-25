2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 90

There is so much going on in the world it is almost impossible to keep up on everything. We tend to focus on areas of interest for us. For Jim M that is usually the economic issues and for me (Jim T) it is usually the JAB and what the Global Elites are doing to depopulate the world. However, if you pay attention to the blogs and alt-news sources as we do, you can’t help but follow all the other things going on both in this country and around the world.

We have the WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland deciding how best to get the entire world to comply with its edicts on the JAB, climate change (yah right!), global digital currency that will make slaves of us all. Then you have the push in this country to normalize everything nefarious… from Big Pharma (which actually owns the US government), to strategically open borders (this is all by design), to the push towards creating a “One World Government” – we will lose what is left of our country.





A topic being worked on for an entire expose’ is the weaponization of weather. This will be coming up soon in a future podcast, but the important thing to know about this and all these other topics is that our country has already been taken over and our government handed them the keys to the front door and said, “help yourself”.





The important thing is to first be, and then stay awake. If we keep our eyes open and understand what is being done to us, the way everything is being manipulating… if we understand the enemy, at least we have a chance to resist and try to save humanity!