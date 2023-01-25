2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 90

There is so much going on in the world it is almost impossible to keep up on everything. We tend to focus on areas of interest for us. For Jim M that is usually the economic issues and for me (Jim T) it is usually the JAB and what the Global Elites are doing to depopulate the world. However, if you pay attention to the blogs and alt-news sources as we do, you can’t help but follow all the other things going on both in this country and around the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.