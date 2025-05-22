Putin awards Russia's highest honor to Foreign Minister Lavrov — The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle

BLINGed out Lavrov promises to lead the good fight against evil on the international arena.

Adding:

❌ ICC warrants against Russia are 'baseless' - independent experts

International Criminal Court (ICC) degraded to being an ‘obedient puppet’ of the Western elites, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, told Sputnik

"Under pressure from its handlers, this judicial body made an unlawful decision to issue arrest warrants for our [Russian] head of state and a number of officials," the court demonstrates “obvious inefficiency”, he said.

"A legal examination of the so-called ICC verdict, conducted by independent experts in international law, showed a complete absence of evidentiary basis and contradictions in the presented charges. These warrants grossly violate universally-recognized norms of international law," Venediktov emphasized.