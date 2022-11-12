When God Calls You, You Obey Period- Channel Theme.

When God calls you, you obey period. God told to me to create this video to help "Save people to Christ". The video uses visual effects to present Christian based content that references- The Great Commission. This is the first video that God told me to create. The next videos will be introduction videos about the channel as to the purpose of the channel. Following the Channel Introduction Videos- God told me to release together, a video on the preservation over millennia of God's Word in the Holy Bible and the other will be on a Dream that was the impetus for me to create this social media channel and other future Christian projects. Lastly, If you found this video on your own then you may not be here by accident!!!!!!!







