The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Though Shalt Laugh!

Things are getting pretty scary Warriors Of Light.



Rising prices, Identity politics, racial divides, and the specter of war may have you on edge today.

Fear not Warriors as he who is the greater resides on the inside of you, and is ready to act on your behalf. Never put aside joy as that is our greatest strength. Let's Rock!

Video credits:

Hallelujah Roll Call | If the disciples made music

Chris Chris

@ChrisChris011

https://apple.co/46425k1

https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisChris011

Stavesacre - It's Beautiful (Once You're Out Here)

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3NkqJ9x

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Z3mfIx

Stavesacre Foundation

@stavesacrefoundation4328

https://www.youtube.com/@stavesacrefoundation4328

Christ Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Daily On US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio