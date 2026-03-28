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THE TRAP IS SPRUNG: Why April 6th Was a Massive Lie and the Global Energy Grid is Already Dead
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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Yesterday, the Evil Ginger Clown sent out another Big Tweet. He told the world he was giving Iran 10 more days before the real bombing starts. A nice, neat little deadline to keep the masses calm and enough time for the satanic pedovore club to make more millions before SHORTAGE HELL, LIGHTS OUT, FINAL CRISIS, GRID COLLAPSE and THE DARK AGE.


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***** Sources for this video *****


Vigilante Insiders Club: dollarvigilante.com/vic


Intro song: https://x.com/pati_marins64/status/2037343921429180751?s=20


Pakistani Flagged Oil Tanker:

https://x.com/Theunk5555/status/2037456540643602818?s=20


Thailand Gas Crisis:

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2037414993860132924?s=20


Ethiopia Gas Crisis:

https://x.com/gaurav_kochar/status/2037201543855038883?s=20


Apocalypse Bunkers CNBC:

https://x.com/TruthFairy131/status/2037505066756964669?s=20



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