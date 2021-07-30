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WILL AMERICA SURVIVE? DR. ALAN KEYES INTERVIEWS TOM TRENTO ON THE CURRENT MARXIST REVOLUTION
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100 views • July 30, 2021
DR. ALAN KEYES INTERVIEWS TOM TRENTO ON THE CURRENT MARXIST REVOLUTION
The Democrats have passed the point of no return, unable, unwilling to control the Marxist juggernaut within their party.
Cities explode, cops die, flags burn and chaos rules the day in many Democrat-controlled cities.
Patriotic Americans are furious and want to physically fight back.
Now is not the time to physically fight back.
Now is the time to fight...at the ballot box on November 3, 2020.
It is essential for CHRISTIANS to get their act together and vote in November.
This is particularly true in the key battleground state of Florida!
Tom Trento is the Director of THE UNITED WEST, an educational counter-terrorism organization that has four mission objectives:
DEFEND THE US CONSTITUTION
DEFEND ISRAEL
DEFEAT MOHAMMAD
DEFEAT KARL MARX.
In that capacity Tom leads a team of highly talented investigators and analysts to either covertly or overtly expose anti-American, anti-Israel activity, in particular, the coalition of Marxists and Muslim jihadists joining together to defeat President Trump in November 2020.
Tom leads national security fact-finding missions to Israel where his group interfaces with Israel military, intelligence and law enforcement. He also travels extensively lecturing and exposing Islamic and Marxist infiltration in government, law enforcement and academic institutions. He is one of the co-authors of Shariah: The Threat To America and appears frequently on media outlets and talk shows a subject matter expert.
Tom is a highly skilled debater and dynamic public speaker with earned degrees in Law Enforcement and Philosophy and Theology was awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal Award for saving a man from a burning car.
ABOUT THE HOST:
Dr. Alan Keyes is a highly respected statesman who is held in high regard by many political figures. He has demonstrated a love for our country and a desire to see it return to its original intent with an emphasis on our Christian roots and a strong understanding of Liberty. President Ronald Reagan described Dr. Keyes by saying “I’ve never known a more stout-hearted defender of a strong America than Alan Keyes.”. This statement is a reflection of his work in the US State Department Foreign Service, as Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council, and as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs.
Dr. Keyes graduated from Harvard with a doctoral degree in government studies in 1979. A year before graduating he joined the US State Department as a foreign service officer. He went on to serve in various positions in the United Nations and became an Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council; holding posts in Mumbai, India, and Zimbabwe. His love for his country, desire to see its foundings preserved and values restored, led him to run for the Republican candidacy for president in 1996, 2000, and 2004.
Dr. Keyes knowledge and perspective are needed all the more today as we are constantly seeing an increase in the dismantling of our very foundation. There is a deliberate effort to erase the intent and origins of our country and change our very way of life. It is time we turn our attention to those, like Dr. Keyes, who can lead us back to where we are intended to be.
Dr. Keyes knowledge and perspective are needed all the more today as we are constantly seeing an increase in the dismantling of our very foundation. Alan Keyes is IAMtv!
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
The Democrats have passed the point of no return, unable, unwilling to control the Marxist juggernaut within their party.
Cities explode, cops die, flags burn and chaos rules the day in many Democrat-controlled cities.
Patriotic Americans are furious and want to physically fight back.
Now is not the time to physically fight back.
Now is the time to fight...at the ballot box on November 3, 2020.
It is essential for CHRISTIANS to get their act together and vote in November.
This is particularly true in the key battleground state of Florida!
Tom Trento is the Director of THE UNITED WEST, an educational counter-terrorism organization that has four mission objectives:
DEFEND THE US CONSTITUTION
DEFEND ISRAEL
DEFEAT MOHAMMAD
DEFEAT KARL MARX.
In that capacity Tom leads a team of highly talented investigators and analysts to either covertly or overtly expose anti-American, anti-Israel activity, in particular, the coalition of Marxists and Muslim jihadists joining together to defeat President Trump in November 2020.
Tom leads national security fact-finding missions to Israel where his group interfaces with Israel military, intelligence and law enforcement. He also travels extensively lecturing and exposing Islamic and Marxist infiltration in government, law enforcement and academic institutions. He is one of the co-authors of Shariah: The Threat To America and appears frequently on media outlets and talk shows a subject matter expert.
Tom is a highly skilled debater and dynamic public speaker with earned degrees in Law Enforcement and Philosophy and Theology was awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal Award for saving a man from a burning car.
ABOUT THE HOST:
Dr. Alan Keyes is a highly respected statesman who is held in high regard by many political figures. He has demonstrated a love for our country and a desire to see it return to its original intent with an emphasis on our Christian roots and a strong understanding of Liberty. President Ronald Reagan described Dr. Keyes by saying “I’ve never known a more stout-hearted defender of a strong America than Alan Keyes.”. This statement is a reflection of his work in the US State Department Foreign Service, as Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council, and as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs.
Dr. Keyes graduated from Harvard with a doctoral degree in government studies in 1979. A year before graduating he joined the US State Department as a foreign service officer. He went on to serve in various positions in the United Nations and became an Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council; holding posts in Mumbai, India, and Zimbabwe. His love for his country, desire to see its foundings preserved and values restored, led him to run for the Republican candidacy for president in 1996, 2000, and 2004.
Dr. Keyes knowledge and perspective are needed all the more today as we are constantly seeing an increase in the dismantling of our very foundation. There is a deliberate effort to erase the intent and origins of our country and change our very way of life. It is time we turn our attention to those, like Dr. Keyes, who can lead us back to where we are intended to be.
Dr. Keyes knowledge and perspective are needed all the more today as we are constantly seeing an increase in the dismantling of our very foundation. Alan Keyes is IAMtv!
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
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