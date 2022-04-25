【Ukraine Rescue】4/24/2022 French Mother and Son Share Experience in China and Love for Chinese People

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【Ukraine Rescue】4/24/2022 The French mother and her son are volunteering in Medyka. Poland. They speak fluent Mandarin. The French mother used to work at the French Embassy in Beijing for 15 years. They love China and the Chinese people very much. Our fellow fighter Nicole told them that the mission of the New Federal State of China is to take down the evil Chinese Communist Party. The new Chinese people love freedom and peace.