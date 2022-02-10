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Time to take your children out of the dangerous world of mainstream education, school
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92 views • February 10, 2022
Time to take your children out of the dangerous world of mainstream education, school... And set up home schooling groups wherever possible, teaching and sharing real knowledge and wisdom, instead of propaganda and brainwashing. I have always found that home schooled children are much more adjusted to the world and aware of what is truly going on in the world.
In unity, Michael Tellinger.
In unity, Michael Tellinger.
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