If you are going to operate in the spirit realm, the baptism of the Holy Spirit is an essential component of the Christian life. The Gospel message disappeared almost completely after 325 A.D when Christian churches became state institutions and its members were no longer born again.

Salvation was restored under Martin Luther in the 16th century, water baptism came next with the Anabaptists in the 17th century and the baptism of the Holy Spirit was restored in the 18th century under the Moravians.

It was the baptism of the Holy Spirit that ignited the Methodist revival fires in England and America. The fire continued to spread with Charles Finney, D.L. Moody, Hudson Taylor and C.T. Studd in the 19th century. This led to a holiness movement in the United States in the latter part of the 19th century and the birth of the Pentecostal movement in the 20th century. The story of Pentecost continues to live on today.

God is looking for men and women who are willing to preach the message of the cross but He also wants you to be baptized in the Holy Spirit and operate in supernatural power. Have you received the baptism of the Holy Spirit? That is what Pentecost was all about!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1436.pdf

RLJ-1436 -- MARCH 23, 2014

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 7: The Story of Pentecost

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