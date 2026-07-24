The New Creation Factualities Part 6

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The benefits of being in Christ is so multiplied that we are not rated as the same or even an improved version but a "Brand New Creature."
This is the beginning of the new creation story and the facts of who we are and what we can do get more real as we explore them.
This is the focus of this video.