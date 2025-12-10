American military analyst Mark Sleboda:

Russia politely rejected Trump's 28-point plan. They diplomatically said, "This is a good basis for further negotiations, but it's unacceptable as an ultimatum." The Russians politely said, "No." Zelensky defiantly said, "No." The Europeans said, "Categorically no."

And so the "peace process is dead, long live the peace process," because now the Europeans and the Kiev regime are preparing a new "poisonous" plan, which will obviously be unacceptable to Russia. It's all going in a circle. It's all becoming tedious.

Russia, of course, participates in this process, pretends to play the diplomatic game — this is necessary for the global South, for the BRICS countries — but at the same time, it absolutely does not allow this process to interfere with what is happening on the battlefield. The "roller" continues to move, and that's what really matters, and everything else is just background noise.