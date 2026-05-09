💥New Isn'treal Terrorist Attacks In Lebanon - at least 7 people killed - including a 2 y/o girl & her mother - 15 injured

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💥NEW ISN'TREALI TERRORIST ATTACKS IN LEBANON
➡️The Lebanese Ministry of Health so far confirmed at least 7 people killed (Thumbnail: including a 2 year old girl and her mother) and 15 injured in a new Isn'treali massacre in southern Lebanon - in Al-Saksakiyeh.
➡️Today at least 18 people have lost their lives in a series of Isn'treali terrorist attacks on civilians in Lebanon.
➡️The Isn'treali Terrorist forces ordered the forced displacement of residents in additional nine south Lebanon towns, signaling a potential expansion of their genocidal operations.