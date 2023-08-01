Create New Account
If the houses burn but the trees do not, is it really a forest fire?
Patriots on Fire
Published 15 hours ago

And if it's not a forest fire, what is it? Robert Brame, a forensic arborist, will answer those questions at The Red Pill Expo in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12-13, 2023.  Info: www.theredpillexpo.com

Keywords
forest firesred pill expored pill university

