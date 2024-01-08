Presidential Candidate Offers Alternative to Corrupt Two-Party System - David Stuckenberg

“America needs a shield and a defender,” says David Stuckenberg, the COO of Genesis Systems and a current 2024 candidate for U.S. president. David is also a military strategist, veteran, and inventor. He discusses the downfall of America’s political system, the corruption of the money class and special interest groups, and offers an alternative at the ballot box in his candidacy that is focused on integrity, truth, and common sense. “We have done wrong placing our faith in men,” he shares. “Place your faith in God, first and foremost.” David breaks down why today’s politicians will never fix the problems plaguing America today and explains why China is perhaps the biggest threat the U.S. currently faces. “We have to have a strategy that America will stop any nation from surpassing it in strength,” he affirms.









TAKEAWAYS





Strength is the language of international politics





Grand containment strategy: if we allow extremism or communism to spread over the world, it will never stop spreading





We need a person of truth and integrity in the White House





Place any faith you have for men in those who deserve it - those who have demonstrated conduct and character









