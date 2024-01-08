Presidential Candidate Offers Alternative to Corrupt Two-Party System - David Stuckenberg

“America needs a shield and a defender,” says David Stuckenberg, the COO of Genesis Systems and a current 2024 candidate for U.S. president. David is also a military strategist, veteran, and inventor. He discusses the downfall of America’s political system, the corruption of the money class and special interest groups, and offers an alternative at the ballot box in his candidacy that is focused on integrity, truth, and common sense. “We have done wrong placing our faith in men,” he shares. “Place your faith in God, first and foremost.” David breaks down why today’s politicians will never fix the problems plaguing America today and explains why China is perhaps the biggest threat the U.S. currently faces. “We have to have a strategy that America will stop any nation from surpassing it in strength,” he affirms.
TAKEAWAYS
Strength is the language of international politics
Grand containment strategy: if we allow extremism or communism to spread over the world, it will never stop spreading
We need a person of truth and integrity in the White House
Place any faith you have for men in those who deserve it - those who have demonstrated conduct and character
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Gabb Wireless (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.com/promo/Tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID STUCKENBERG
Website: https://davidstuckenberg.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidStuckenberg2024
X: https://twitter.com/drstuckenberg
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DavidStuckenberg
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.